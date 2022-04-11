The most important numbers in a Nuggets-Warriors playoff series | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn breaks down the impending playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors by the numbers, discussing a variety of factors from the regular season that impact the outcome of this matchup. Draymond Green didn’t play in any of the games, but the Nuggets won three out of four. From clutch ratings, to shooting data, to the most important play types, Ryan shares his thoughts on the series through a statistical lens and why the numbers matter.