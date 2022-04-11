Ryan Blackburn briefly recaps the Denver Nuggets 146-141 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of the regular season as Denver sat their starters, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk went off, and Facu Campazzo got ejected. Then, Ryan reflects on the regular season’s ups and downs before asking initial questions about the Golden State Warriors, Denver’s first round playoff opponent.
The Nuggets will be the 6 seed, face Warriors in first round | Pickaxe and Roll
