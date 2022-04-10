Nuggets to face Warriors in first round of Western Conference playoffs

After all the dust settled following the NBA’s end to it’s regular season on Sunday night, it has finally been decided the Denver Nuggets will be the six seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face-off against the third-seeded, Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets and Warriors have squared off four times this season and Denver holds a 3-1 record. Denver picked up two of those victories on the road, which is a great sign considering the Warriors have home-court advantage. In their last matchup, the Warriors picked up a 113-102 victory at Ball Arena behind 34 points from Steph Curry.

Curry’s injury status is the biggest question mark going into this series as he’s been out since the middle of March due to a left foot sprain. If Curry is back, it makes the Nuggets chances of pulling the upset much more difficult as they will still likely be without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, which was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. will be out for season finale Sunday vs. Lakers. Sources say, as of now, they are unlikely to return to action during playoffs: pic.twitter.com/KUMgctvOLD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2022

The NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday and ends on Friday, so the Nuggets will get a little break before they head to Golden State for game one on Saturday night.

Nuggets-Warriors Game 1 scheduled for next Saturday night (8:30 pm ET, ABC) in San Fran. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 11, 2022

What do you think Nuggets fans, who is going to win the series and how many games is it going to take?