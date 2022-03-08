Video: Nikola Jokic records 18th triple-double of the season as Nuggets beat Warriors

It was just another day at the office for Nikola Jokic on Monday night at Ball Arena as the Denver Nuggets superstar big man put together another big time performance en route to his 18th triple-double of the season. In the Nuggets 131-124 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Jokic scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

This was Jokic’s second consecutive triple-double as he followed up his 46/12/11 performance against the New Orleans Pelicans with another great showing. Jokic now has 75 career triple-doubles, which is good for seventh all-time as he is still seven clear of James Harden, who is currently in eighth place.

Jokic is just three triple-doubles behind Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time and it feels like the Nuggets big man could pass him sooner rather than later. On the season, Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. If Jokic keeps playing how he’s playing there is a solid chance his second consecutive MVP trophy will follow.

