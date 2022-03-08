Nuggets survive back-to-back vs Warriors B Team | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 131-124 win over the Golden State Warriors as the Nuggets outscore the Warriors sans Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and others. Jokić had a second 30-point triple-double in two nights, and all four of Monte Morris, Jeff Green, Austin Rivers, and Davon Reed had strong scoring games too. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and how the Nuggets have discovered their identity at a perfect time.