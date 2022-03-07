Recap: Nuggets beat the Warriors 131-124 behind 32/15/13 from Jokic

The Denver Nuggets hand the Golden State Warriors their 5th straight loss tonight, defeating them 131-124. Nikola Jokic provided another MVP performance by scoring 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists. That is his 75th triple-double which is only three behind the great Wilt Chamberlain. Denver’s offense continued their hot play by putting up 130+ points for the second straight game which is the first time they have done so since March of 2018. Denver’s three-ball was not as consistent as Golden State’s tonight, but they shot 55% from the field and earned 41 free throw attempts. They moved the ball well by handing out 39 assists with only 9 turnovers, and they handled the paint by outscoring the Warriors 66-52 in that area.

The Nuggets moves to 5-8 in back-to-backs this season, but they are 4-1 in their last five. If it were not for that ugly Oklahoma City loss, the Nuggets would be winners of 10 in a row, but winning 9 out of 10 is not bad either. Davon Reed had a career-scoring night with 17 points on 5-7 shooting from three, and Boogie chipped in with 13 points and 6 rebounds. The Nuggets will look for their 4th straight win in Sacramento against the Kings on Wednesday. Tip-off at 8:00 PM MT.

1st Quarter

The game started with a smooth, acrobatic dunk from Uncle Jeff and then Gordon followed with an and-one layup. Moses Moody started the scoring for the Warriors with a three from the wing

Moody knocked in his second three which gave the Warriors an 8-6 lead. Jokic then scored his first points of the game with a floater, but Moody answered with his third triple in about three minutes

Toscano-Anderson forced an early Malone timeout by knocking down another three. That gave Golden State a 14-9 lead until Jokic played bully ball to the hoop for two. Denver then forced a turnover on two straight Golden State possessions and capitalized with a Rivers three

Monte Morris glided to the rim for an easy right-hand layup which evoked Steve Kerr’s first timeout and a 16-14 Denver lead. After Jokic and Looney traded baskets, Gordon sank two free throws, but Moody responded with a four-point play to tie it up at 20

Denver’s defense tightened late in the quarter. The Warriors started shooting 5-8, but the Nuggets held them to 2-8 after that stretch. Davon Reed’s triple gave the Nuggets a 28-22 advantage, and a couple of possessions later, he blocked a shot and swished a three at the other end

Boogie Cousins sank a three for his first shot of the game to give the Nuggets a 34-24 lead. He then assisted a JaMychal Green dunk, and Bones followed with a driving layup. Kuminga answered with a three-point play, and Lee ended the quarter with a floater

Score: 40-31 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Moody - 15, Jokic - 7

Davon doin' it on both ends pic.twitter.com/jJSrtCdTds — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2022

2nd Quarter

The Warriors started the quarter with four Kuminga points. After a quick Nugget’s timeout, Reed converted his third and fourth three of the game in consecutive possessions.

Quinndary Weatherspoon’s six straight points diminished the Nugget lead to four, 48-44. Golden State had a 9-2 scoring run until Reed dunked home a Boogie assist and then Forbes converted two free throws

Moody followed with another three and a driving layup, but Boogie helped maintain the lead with a tip-in layup. Jokic and Moody traded two’s and Kuminga cut the lead to three with a dunk

Jeff Green’s layup and Jokic’s short jumper extended the lead back to seven, but Poole countered with a corner three

Jeff Green and Morris combined for four straight, but Poole answered again with a triple. Poole then hit his second consecutive three which cut the lead to one at 66-65.

Jokic and Poole traded finger-roll layups, and in Denver’s next possession, Monte hit a layup plus a free throw via a technical foul, but Looney ended the quarter with a dunk

Score: 71-69 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Moody - 22, Jokic/Reed - 14

Just another Jok dime pic.twitter.com/93PlgVkuNt — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2022

3rd Quarter

Moody continued his scorching hot play with a three-point play and Poole added a three to give Golden State a 75-71 lead. Looney and Poole scored five in a row, then Jokic and Uncle Jeff nearly matched it with four consecutive points

Jordan Poole hit another three to put the score at 83-77, but four straight Green points plus a Morris floater tied it up. Monte then regained the lead with a three and Jokic supplied another floater

After two Warrior turnovers, Jokic knocked in two free throws and assisted a beautiful Gordon alley-oop. Jokic continued to drop dimes as he assisted a Monte triple, and then Rivers knocked in another three to give the Nuggets a 98-87 lead

Jokic recorded his 22nd point with a hook shot, and after another Nugget’s stop, Jokic assisted a JaMychal Green layup to extend the lead to 102-88

After Jokic exited, Denver gave up nine in a row after a Weatherspoon and-one layup. Kuminga added to the scoring run with a driving dunk and following two Boogie free throws, Bjelica ended the quarter with an open dunk

Score: 104-101 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Moody - 27, Jokic - 22

4th Quarter

Boogie initiated the scoring with two free throws and a tip-in layup. After a couple of scoreless possessions, Pooles’ two free throws and Lee’s layup cut the lead to three

Davon Reed hit another three from the top of the arc, and off the bench, Jokic knocked in a mid-range jumper. The next Denver possession, Jokic threw a football pass to Uncle Jeff for a beautiful reverse layup

Moody and Toscano-Anderson scored five straight, but Jokic restored order with two free throws. Poole sank his 7th triple of the game to decrease the lead to three at 117-114, but after a fantastic Green block, Rivers dropped in a floater

Kevon Looney followed a Poole miss with a put-back dunk, but Rivers answered by forcing a steal and a dunk at the other end. Jeff Green then sank two free throws, and after a Warrior turnover, Jokic scored an and-one layup

Poole glided to the rim for a soft right-handed layup and followed with his 8th three. That cut the lead to 126-122 until the Joker dropped in a deep floater with 35 seconds left

After a Moody missed three, they fouled Jokic as he knocked in one of two. Denver forced another Golden State missed three, and Monte secured the win with two free throws

Score: 131-124 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Jokic- 32, Poole - 32

Not in Jeff's house pic.twitter.com/gSiD4spdVd — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2022

Stat leaders

Points: Jokic/Poole - 32

Rebounds: Jokic - 15

Assists: Jokic - 13

Silent hero of the game: Jeff Green - 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block on 7-11 shooting and 4-4 from the free-throw line