This is Joker’s house | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 138-130 overtime win as Nikola Jokić puts on an absolute masterclass performance when the team needed it most with 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris also stepped up where needed with big time performances at different points of the game. Ryan discusses an epic Jokić night, great signs from the starters, good Bones Hyland and JaMychal Green minutes, and much more.