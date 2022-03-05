 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boogie dominates and Barton breaks the record in win over Rockets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan recaps the Nuggets 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets as DeMarcus Cousins dominates, Will Barton breaks the franchise record, and the Nuggets get back on track.

By Ryan Blackburn
/ new

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets as DeMarcus Cousins dominates in his first start in a Nuggets uniform with Nikola Jokić out due to illness. Will Barton also finally broke the franchise record for three-pointers in the third quarter. Ryan discusses strong performances from the starting and bench units before making an apology.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...