Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets as DeMarcus Cousins dominates in his first start in a Nuggets uniform with Nikola Jokić out due to illness. Will Barton also finally broke the franchise record for three-pointers in the third quarter. Ryan discusses strong performances from the starting and bench units before making an apology.
Boogie dominates and Barton breaks the record in win over Rockets | Pickaxe and Roll
