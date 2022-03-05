Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland thinks Michael Porter Jr. looks ready for return to court

This week, the Denver Nuggets announced that Michael Porter Jr. would be heading to the G League in order to practice with the Grand Rapids Gold. Although that plan was eventually scrapped due to scheduling issues, the announcement was a sign that the star forward is inching closer to a return to game action since undergoing back surgery earlier this season. On Tuesday, Denver Post’s Mike Singer sent a tweet that stated that MPJ went through his first 1-on-1 contact work that day, and Bones Hyland sent out the following tweet in reaction.

Bro looook ready toooo manee https://t.co/9FEcmMxVIr — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) March 1, 2022

Of course, Nuggets fans have received small glimpses of MPJ’s return to basketball activity in the last couple of months. It’s obvious when looking at videos that have been taken showing him getting shots up prior to games that his shooting stroke has not been impacted by the recent surgery. Hyland has undoubtedly seen more from MPJ during his recovery process than fans have, so it’s encouraging that he believes he is ready to make his return.

Hopefully Porter Jr. continues to progress and looks as good in his return as he does shooting before games. If so, the Nuggets are about to be a much better team.