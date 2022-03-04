Recap: Boogie shows out in 116-101 win at home

With Nikola Jokic out dealing with a “Non-Covid Illness”, DeMarcus Cousins got his first start in a Denver Nuggets uniform. The Houston Rockets came into this game having lost 11 in a row and dropped another one. Will Barton entered this game trailing J.R. Smith for the all-time 3 pointers made by a Nugget by 1, he had missed his last 16 three-pointers as well. The Nuggets kept the game closer than many would have anticipated but won 116-101.

Thrill broke the record late in the 3rd quarter. But the story of this game was Boogie’s first 30 point game since January 2018. He led all scorers with 31 points, Cousins also had 9 rebounds, 4 assists, shot 10-14, and shot 3-4 from three. The Nuggets finished with 7 players in double-digit scoring. A good all-around game by the squad that was capped off with a vintage DeMarcus Cousins performance and a new all-time 3 pointers made record holder.

First Quarter:

Boogie makes his presence felt right away by opening the game with a 3 pointer. He follows it up by playing some good defense that leads to a Jeff Green dunk. The Nuggets started on a 7-0 run and the Rockets came back by going on their own 8-0 run. Boogie played great in his initial time on the floor. He ran the floor, played physical defense, hit an open Monte Morris on an outlet pass, rebounded well, showed off his post game, and drew 2 fouls.

Calling those SKILLZ OKAY BOOGIE pic.twitter.com/Dcl0e1MRvD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2022

10 1st quarter points from Boogie and at one point he scored 7 in a row for Denver. With Austin Rivers out Davon Reed and Facu Campazzo check-in, Reed gets a steal almost immediately and Facu deflects a pass. The Nuggets went the last 2 minutes and 15 seconds without scoring, as a result, the Rockets take the lead 26-25 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter:

Bones Hyland jumps the passing lane and gets a steal which results in Eric Gordon fouling him and giving up a clear path foul. Facu gets in Eric Gordons’ grill and deflects another pass, this is what I missed from Campazzo. Facu also initiates the offense well, he was calling all sorts of plays and making very good passes. Reed comes in and hits a tough 3 pointer, the bench was really playing well in this game. The Nuggets had 6 dunks 4 minutes through the second quarter.

A 13-4 run by the Nuggets boosted the lead to as many as 12. Boogie came back into the game and continued his dominant play, he had 14 points and 6 rebounds at halftime. Rockets close the quarter on a 10-0 run and get the lead back down to 5. Nuggets up 51-46 at halftime.

Third Quarter:

Boogie picks up his 4th foul early in the quarter and Coach Malone elects to trust him and keeps him in the game. Cousins hit a three right after the foul, he showed no signs of letting up and kept playing at the same level until Coach Malone ultimately decided to take him out. Monte Morris hits his first three of the game after starting 0-4 from anywhere on the court. Will Barton also finally gets a shot to fall, still one shy of tying the three-point record though.

After an open dunk from AG, the lead grew back to 13. Bones finds Will Barton on a behind-the-back pass for a layup and then Will Barton ties J.R. Smith’s record for most threes made by a Nugget.

Bones BEHIND THE BACK to Barton pic.twitter.com/J0iX0jdA7q — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2022

Will the Thrill and now the King of 3s pic.twitter.com/t8xnHVZ9tP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2022

Thrill hit one on the next possession and breaks the record. He just needed to see one shot go in. Bones picks up a Technical Foul after some contact from Kenyon Martin Jr. DeMarcus Cousins connects on his 3rd three of the game, he was shooting 8/10 at the end of the 3rd quarter. 87-70 Nuggets up to start the 4th.

Fourth Quarter:

The Rockets open up on a 6-2 run to which Coach Malone responds by calling a timeout. Boogie had everything going for him tonight, he showed shades of Sacramento Boogie. Facu and Bones had good chemistry on the court and really showed that they could coexist on the court together. The Nuggets take a 20 point lead with 7:30 to go in the 4th. After going up by 20 the Nuggets start to go cold and Jalen Green brings the Rockets to within 12. The Rockets couldn’t capitalize on the late push and ultimately lost the game.

We really do love you Boogie.