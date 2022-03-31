Kyle Theige on KAT, Ant, playoff seeding, and Nuggets-T’Wolves | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Kyle Theige, site manager of Canis Hoopus, discuss the growth of the Minnesota Timberwolves to become a playoff caliber team in the Western Conference. From Karl-Anthony Towns, to Anthony Edwards, to head coach Chris Finch, these T’Wolves are not the T’Wolves of years past. Ryan and Kyle breaking down the T’Wolves and the Denver Nuggets, the importance of playoff seeding this year, and Friday’s matchup between the two teams being the biggest game of the year.