Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 125-118 win over the Indiana Pacers with a special emphasis on blowing another big first half lead. Nikola Jokić saved the day with his dominance, and Bones Hyland gave him a major assist down the stretch, but the entire team still has major work to do. Ryan discusses what went wrong with both the starting and bench units and why the Nuggets are failing their playoff checklist despite winning games to close the regular season.
The Nuggets are bored of success for no reason at all | Pickaxe and Roll
