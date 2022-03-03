Ryan Blackburn discusses the potential foes of the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs this season, from the top of the conference like the Phoenix Suns, to a team in Denver’s tier like the Utah Jazz, to a team below Denver like the Los Angeles Clippers. Ryan discusses their strengths, weaknesses, how the Nuggets match up, and Denver’s ideal path of least resistance through the playoff bracket this year.
A deep dive on the Suns, Warriors, and the Western Conference playoff picture | Pickaxe and Roll
