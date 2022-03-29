Highlights: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets past Hornets

The Denver Nuggets picked up a massive 113-109 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets last night and Nikola Jokic’s 19th triple-double of the season was a massive reason why. It was another dominating performance by the Nuggets superstar big man as Jokic scored 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jokic also recorded two steals and posted the highest +/- (+21) of any player on either team. For his career, Jokic now has 76 triple-doubles, which is good for seventh all-time. Jokic is just two triple-doubles behind Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time and with six games remaining in the regular season it feels like he has a solid chance of catching him before things are all said and done.

If Jokic is able to do that it feels like a second consecutive MVP award may be in the cards as well. As long as the Nuggets stay out of the play-in and the Philadelphia 76ers don’t clinch the one seed it will be hard for the MVP voters to not choose Jokic once again.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN published an “NBA MVP straw poll” article today, which had Jokic winning the award by a fairly considerable margin. These polls do a pretty good job of stating where voters heads are at, so as long as Denver and Jokic finish the season strong it feels like the Nuggets big man will get some more hardware at the conclusion of the year.

To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s massive triple-double last night, click the link below!