Ryan Blackburn and Jena Garcia, social media director of Denver Stiffs, break down the Denver Nuggets 113-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They discuss Nikola Jokić’s big game, Aaron Gordon’s aggressive start, Will Barton’s up and down play, and a bad performance from the bench. Then, they discuss what’s next for the Nuggets, including Friday’s matchup against Minnesota, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokić’s MVP chances, and more.
Jena Garcia on the Nuggets surviving a scare to win in Charlotte | Pickaxe and Roll
