Jena Garcia on the Nuggets surviving a scare to win in Charlotte | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Jena Garcia, social media director of Denver Stiffs, break down the Denver Nuggets 113-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They discuss Nikola Jokić’s big game, Aaron Gordon’s aggressive start, Will Barton’s up and down play, and a bad performance from the bench. Then, they discuss what’s next for the Nuggets, including Friday’s matchup against Minnesota, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokić’s MVP chances, and more.