Video: Bones Hyland breaks Jamal Murray’s record for most threes in a season by a Nuggets rookie

Another game, another big time performance from Denver Nuggets rookie backup point guard, Bones Hyland. Not only did Hyland score 23 points and drain four threes in the Nuggets game last night against the Phoenix Suns, but he also broke a record in the process.

The previous record for threes in a season by a Nuggets rookie was 115, which Jamal Murray set back during the 2016-17 season. Hyland broke that record last night with his third three of the night and has a chance to build on his record even more as the Nuggets still have eight games left in the regular season.

On the season, Hyland is now averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Hyland is shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the three-point line and seems to be growing confident more and more by the day. In the month of March, Hyland is averaging 14.8 points per game — second on the Nuggets only behind Nikola Jokic — and is shooting a scorching 50.7 percent from three.

Hyland has solidified himself in the Nuggets playoff rotation and is going to play a massive role in how far Denver goes in the postseason. The Nuggets second unit is playing through Bones and because of it they are playing their best basketball of the season.

