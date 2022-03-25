Nuggets fall to the Suns death machine | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 140-130 loss to the Phoenix Suns as Devin Booker goes off for 49 points and 10 assists, leading the Suns across the finish line in Denver. Nikola Jokić shot the ball efficiently but had eight turnovers, and the Nuggets, while they played well, had several key mishaps that allowed the game to slip away. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and whether Denver can reach Phoenix’s class even if they get healthy.