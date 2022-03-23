 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reacting to Michael Malone’s contract extension | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan discusses the two-year contract extension for Michael Malone amid a difficult Nuggets season before discussing Denver’s biggest priorities down the stretch.

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets extending head coach Michael Malone through the 2024-25 season. Malone has earned the opportunity to coach the healthy Nuggets, and the organization gave him a two-year extension to reinforce that. Then, Ryan reacts to games around the NBA on Wednesday night before discussing Denver’s biggest priorities before the end of the regular season.

