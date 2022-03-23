Woj: Michael Malone and Denver Nuggets agree to multi-year contract extension

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

This season is Malone’s seventh with the franchise and he already ranks third in franchise history for all-time wins at 309. This places him only behind George Karl (423) and Doug Moe (432). Before this extension his last season on contract was going to be the 2022-23 season. However, this will keep him on the Nuggets’ sideline for years to come.

This season has not been Malone’s greatest season, but it is largely excusable considering the injury issues surrounding the team. He has consistently improved the team under him and has proven himself in the playoffs time and again. He has his faults, but is certainly one of the league’s top coaches. He is currently the fifth longest tenured coach in the NBA, behind only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Golden State’s Steve Kerr and Utah’s Quin Snyder.

This maintains that the Nuggets are happy with their current core and staff, and that they don’t see this year as much of a setback moving forward. Look for Malone to continue to climb the rankings of Denver Nuggets coaches in terms of both wins, and playoff success for years to come.