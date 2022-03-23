A cathartic Nuggets win over the Clippers | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers as Nikola Jokić makes an MVP statement on national TV, leading both teams in every statistical category. The starters stepped up around Jokić and hit big shots down the stretch, and Bones Hyland once again showed that he’s a big game player. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and how this win impacts the race with Minnesota for a top 6 seed.