Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 119-116 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Nuggets let a game they led late in both regulation and overtime slip away with mistakes and poor execution. Nikola Jokić was great, and Bones Hyland had another strong performance, but it wasn’t enough. Ryan discusses the bench unit, the appalling starting unit, and shares extended thoughts on fair and unfair criticisms of Will Barton.
Nuggets give away game vs Cavaliers, plus thoughts on Will Barton | Pickaxe and Roll
