Ryan Blackburn discusses the impending returns of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr., focusing on their returns to the court and the different scenarios the Nuggets will have to prepare for. When will they be back? Do their roles change based on when they return? How do their returns impact the Nuggets rotation? Ryan discusses all of the scenarios for both players as well as a projected playoff rotation.
What happens when Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. come back? | Pickaxe and Roll
