Nuggets take care of business in the Capital city | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 127-109 win over the Washington Wizards as Nikola Jokić scores his 10,000th point while leading the Nuggets in every statistical category. He dominated Kristaps Porzingis tonight in just 26 minutes of play. The rest of the starters surrounded him with versatility and quality defense, while the bench was once again led by Bones Hyland. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and the injury updates to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in this one.