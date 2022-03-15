Sources: Jamal Murray to practice with Grand Rapids Gold

According to sources within the Denver Nuggets organization, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will head to Grand Rapids, Michigan today to begin the next step of his rehabilitation process.

Murray, who has been out following ACL surgery in late April of last year, will practice tomorrow with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets G League affiliate, in hopes of returning to the court this season. Murray is taking the next step in his recovery from knee surgery with intention to return to the court.

According to sources, Murray will be going to Grand Rapids just to practice, and he hasn’t been cleared for full contact at this point in time. Still, practicing with the Gold while the Nuggets are on a road trip is an intentional move. Murray has not ruled out a return to the court this year and is still taking steps toward a return. Whether he does play or not is still up in the air.

In 2020-21, Murray averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range.