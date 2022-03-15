Highlights: Bones Hyland scores 21 points to lead Nuggets past 76ers

What a performance by Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland last night against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a matchup where everyone was watching the battle between Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid, Hyland stole the show en route to 21 points behind four three-pointers to help the Nuggets pull-off a 114-110 comeback victory on the road.

In his 31 minutes off the bench, Hyland shot 7-of-14 from the field, 4-of-9 from beyond the three-point line to go along with four rebounds and two assists. It was the fourth time Hyland has scored 20+ points in his rookie season and it was his 10th game of making at least four three-pointers.

On the season, Hyland is now averaging 9.1 points 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game all while shooting 36.7 percent from three. Some really solid numbers by the Nuggets rookie, who continues to gain confidence and has become a lock for Denver’s playoff rotation.

To watch all the highlights from the “Bones Show,” click the link below!