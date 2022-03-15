Will the Real MVP Please Stand Up!

After an intense build up to the two leaders in the MVP race, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets leave Philly with the win. Fans haven't gotten the chance to watch Embiid take on Jokic since 2019, so you can imagine just how highly anticipated this game was for Nuggets fan and anyone invested in the NBA MVP race. Turns out this game gave us more than just a showdown between two great centers. Bones put on a show for 600 personal fans of his own, Malone sticks with the bench down the stretch and the Nuggets snap the 2 game losing streak for Denver.

In this episode we recap this important win is for the Nugget, with just 13 games left in the regular season. We also discuss just how hard it is to compare these two MVP candidates, but compare them anyways in hopes this win sways some voters to give Jokic the edge he needs to win his second MVP.