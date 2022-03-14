 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bones steals the show, Nuggets win Jokić-Embiid heavyweight bout | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan recaps the Nuggets 114-110 win over the Sixers as Bones Hyland takes over and the Nuggets supporting cast shows up for the Nikola Jokić-Joel Embiid MVP battle.

By Ryan Blackburn
/ new

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 114-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers as Bones Hyland puts on an absolute show in front of the Wilmington faithful with 21 points and four massive three-pointers. Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid went toe-toe-toe, but the Nuggets team came to play. Ryan discusses the supporting cast, including major minutes from JaMychal Green, the MVP ramifications, and where the Nuggets go from here.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...