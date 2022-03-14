Bones steals the show, Nuggets win Jokić-Embiid heavyweight bout | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 114-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers as Bones Hyland puts on an absolute show in front of the Wilmington faithful with 21 points and four massive three-pointers. Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid went toe-toe-toe, but the Nuggets team came to play. Ryan discusses the supporting cast, including major minutes from JaMychal Green, the MVP ramifications, and where the Nuggets go from here.