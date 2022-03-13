Ryan Blackburn brings on Bryan Toporek, who covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Forbes and hosts The NBA Pod, to discuss all things Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid. The two frontrunners in the MVP race this year have been fantastic, and both Ryan and Bryan celebrate their accomplishments before discussing their MVP cases. Then, they preview Nuggets vs Sixers in what could be an epic game Monday night.
The Jokić vs Embiid MVP debate with Bryan Toporek | Pickaxe and Roll
