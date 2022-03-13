Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 127-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors as the Raptors grab 23 offensive rebounds and outwork the Nuggets at every opportunity. The Nuggets had some key players missing, but the players in the lineup struggled mightily with Toronto’s athleticism. Ryan discusses the starters failure to close another game, the biggest concerns with the bench, and emphasizes Denver’s need to be healthy entering the playoffs.
Nuggets get outmuscled by Raptors, are one step closer to play-in | Pickaxe and Roll
