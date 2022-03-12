Recap: Raptors shut down the Nuggets in the 4th and defeat Denver 127-115

The Denver Nuggets got their second loss in a row to Toronto Raptors 127-115. The Raptors were 10-1 when leading at the half on the road, and they expanded that number tonight. The Nuggets held a 99-93 lead after the third quarter, but Toronto outscored Denver 34-16 in the fourth. The Raptors obliterated the Nuggets on the boards tonight. They outrebounded Denver 50-39 and grabbed 23 offensive rebounds to Denver’s 9.

Toronto scored 61 points off of turnovers and second-chance points combined. This was a winnable game for Denver, but Toronto executed better and with more energy down the stretch. Denver's next game is a big one against the 76ers on Monday at 5:30 PM MT.

1st Quarter

Jokic initiated the contest with two hook shots and then Siakam answered with a three. Will Barton matched it with a three of his own and a floater, but the Raptors scored seven in a row forcing an early Malone timeout

It was 12-9 Raptors with a 9-0 Toronto scoring run until Jokic ended it with a hook shot. Monte and Pascal traded transition baskets, but Siakam countered with another three

Jeff Green earned two dunks in consecutive possessions, but the Raptors matched it with four points of their own. Monte tied it up at 21 with a mid-range basket, but Armoni Brooks sank a triple to go up three

After multiple scoreless possessions by both teams, Bones found Jokic for a reverse layup in transition. After a Toronto timeout, Barnes completed a floater inside and Boucher hit a mid-range to increase their lead 28-25

Score: 28-25 Raptors

Scoring leaders: Siakam - 12, Jokic - 10

2nd Quarter

Toronto started the quarter with a Boucher dunk and a Barnes layup. JaMychal Green initiated the scoring for Denver with a two-handed jam, and Boogie followed with a three-point play

Siakam quickly responded with four in a row, but another JaMychal dunk and a Bones three cut the Raptors lead to 36-35. After another Raptors offensive rebound, Khem Birch sank two free throws, but Bryn Forbes hit a mid-range jumper at the other end

Chris Boucher’s tip-in increased the lead to three until Bones swished another three, but Toronto answered again with a Barnes triple. After a Malone timeout, Bones assisted another JaMychal dunk and Barnes made a layup at the other end

Scottie Barnes picked up JaMychal’s third foul and sank one of two free throws, but he grabbed his own miss and converted a layup for a 48-42 Raptors lead. Morris and Siakam traded buckets, and then Jokic hooked one in for two, but Achiuwa responded with an and-one hook shot

Jeff Green and Jokic combined for four points to decrease the Toronto lead to three, but then Green fouled Trent Jr. on a three as he made two of three. Davon Reed and Thaddeus Young both scored two on their end

Rivers swished home a corner three to get within two, but after a Denver turnover, Siakam turned it into a three-point play. Following one of two free throws from the Joker, Davon Reed completed a three-point play off a driving layup

Achiuwa stretched the lead to 63-59 with a three, and then Siakam hit two free throws. Jokic played bully ball for a layup, and Monte ended the quarter with a four-footer

Score: 65-63 Raptors

Scoring leaders: Siakam - 23, Jokic - 17

3rd Quarter

Barnes and Jokic both scored two to introduce the quarter, and after a Nugget’s turnover, Achiuwa sank a corner three for the 70-65 lead. Barton’s mid-range jumper and Jokic’s technical free throw brought Denver within one, but Siakam restored order with a floater

Jeff Green completed a nice driving, left-handed layup, and then Will Barton sank a three to give Denver a 74-73 advantage. Achiuwa quickly answered with a corner three, but Green tied it up with another layup

After two Jokic free throws, Trent Jr. hit a triple from the wing, but Jokic regained the lead for Denver with a layup and a tip-in shot. Barton then rocked the rim with a driving, one-handed slam, and Bones followed with a layup via a Jokic touchdown pass

The Nugget lead was 86-80 before Boucher’s three-point play. Barton continued his hot shooting with a mid-range jumper, but the Raptors responded with another three-point play to cut the lead to two

Bryn Forbes lit up a three from the top of the arc on the next possession. Rivers hit two free throws to increase Denver’s lead to six, but Birch and Siakam scored four in a row

Bones Hyland knocked in a corner three for a 96-91 lead, but again Siakam answered with a tip-in. Austin Rivers then ended the quarter with a corner three

Score: 99-93 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Siakam - 33, Jokic - 26

4th Quarter

Scottie Barnes and Bones Hyland traded threes to start the quarter. After two Boogie free throws, Birch and Boucher combined for six in a row to pull within two, 104-102

Following a Nuggets timeout, Young completed a three-point play, but Bones countered with a side step triple. Boucher then tied it up at 107 with a mid-range jumper and Young took the lead for the Raptors with a floater

Boucher extended a 13-3 Raptors run with another offensive rebound and the putback. That put Toronto up 111-107 until Banton stretched the lead with a floater

Barton responded with a left-handed layup but Barnes matched it with his own layup off another Raptors offensive rebound. Boucher continued his good night with an open layup which increased their lead 117-109

Boucher’s hit a corner three and Green responded with a dunk at the other end, but the Raptors held a 120-112 advantage. On the following possession, Barnes knocked in a floater and Young scored a transition layup off another Denver turnover

Score: 127-115 Raptors

Scoring leaders: Siakam - 33, Jokic - 26

STEP-BACK FROM THE BONEYARD pic.twitter.com/ivztI3VeRD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 13, 2022

Stat leaders

Points: Siakam - 33

Rebounds: Boucher - 13

Assists: Barnes - 10

Silent hero of the game: Chris Boucher - 21 points, 13 rebounds (9 offensive) on 8-15 shooting