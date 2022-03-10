 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Chick n’ Nuggets Podcast: A Conversation with CJ Holmes

The Warriors get one last chance to steal a win in Denver, late in the season. Who needs the win more?

By Jena Garcia
/ new

On the newest episode of the Chick N’ Nuggets Podcast, CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, joins the show to talk all things Warriors. CJ brings a unique perspective to the show today, giving us access to where the Warriors are at in this season, what they value at this time and why they made the decision not to bring their starters to Mondays game.

We also talk about Thursday's game, the final game between these two teams, and how important fighting for this win will be for both teams.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...