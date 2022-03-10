The Chick n’ Nuggets Podcast: A Conversation with CJ Holmes

On the newest episode of the Chick N’ Nuggets Podcast, CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, joins the show to talk all things Warriors. CJ brings a unique perspective to the show today, giving us access to where the Warriors are at in this season, what they value at this time and why they made the decision not to bring their starters to Mondays game.

We also talk about Thursday's game, the final game between these two teams, and how important fighting for this win will be for both teams.