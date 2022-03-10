Is Nikola Jokić just Thanos now? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 106-100 win as Nikola Jokić puts the team on his back once again with a stat line Wilt Chamberlain would be proud of: 38 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists on 15/24 shooting. He is simply on another level right now. Ryan talks about Jokić, Monte Morris stepping up, and the rest of the starters. He then discusses the bench unit and the ups and downs of that group before discussing the West playoff standings in-depth.