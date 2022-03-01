Ryan Blackburn goes over the details of practice and the news that Michael Porter Jr. will be likely be going down to the G League for practice and scrimmage opportunities with the Grand Rapids Gold. Ryan also discusses Jamal Murray and other aspects of practice before transitioning into awards season. He shares his thoughts on the primary individual awards like MVP and DPOY before sharing his All-NBA teams as things stand today.
MPJ update and the big awards races | Pickaxe and Roll
