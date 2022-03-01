Report: Michael Porter Jr. to be assigned to G-League later this week

According to Harrison Wind of DNVR, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will be sent to the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, to scrimmage with the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Nuggets are planning to send Michael Porter Jr. to Grand Rapids to scrimmage with their G League affiliate later this week, I’m told. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 1, 2022

Porter underwent his third back surgery in the last five years just three months ago to help fix a lumbar spine issue. It was back pain related and he is ramping up for a return later this month. He is going to likely return in mid to late March.

This is big news for the Nuggets as they are slowly working towards getting their big 3 back and healthy. Michael Porter Jr. last season averaged 19 points per game as well as 7 rebounds per game on 44.5 percent from behind the arc. Jamal Murray should follow suit before the end of the regular season.

As for reintegration, Michael Porter Jr. should be relatively easy to reintegrate into the Nuggets’ offense once he returns. He just needs to hit shots and cut like he used to, and like we know he can. If he does that much, that is a huge boost for the Nuggets.