Report: Nuggets “actively searching for a wing defender” ahead of trade deadline

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets have shown interest in a wing upgrade ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline:

The #Nuggets are actively searching for a wing defender ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and have shown a willingness to discuss a future first-round pick to land one, sources tell @denverpost.



Here's the latest:https://t.co/0afatRg0aJ — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 10, 2022

In the piece, Singer emphasizes that the Nuggets have shown some aggression in getting a wing upgrade, so much so that they’d be willing to throw in a first round pick.

Given how hamstrung the Nuggets are in terms of their flexibility, they’ve even signaled a willingness to discuss their 2027 first-round pick, according to a source. Whether that might land one of their 3-and-D targets is unclear, but it’s an indication of how aggressive the Nuggets are trying to be ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

In order to get something, the Nuggets need to give something, and perhaps they can’t find that upgrade without parting with a first round pick. Denver’s last two first round picks, Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland, have demonstrated value to the current rotation and may not be as available as previously thought. If the Nuggets are hoping to hold onto those young guys, the only other valuable trade asset they have is a 2027 first round pick.

There aren’t very many wing defenders seemingly available on the trade market. Among the names that might be considered: Josh Hart, Eric Gordon, Justin Holiday, Kenrich Williams, Josh Richardson, Alec Burks, and Torrey Craig. A name that has been thrown out there for various teams is former Nugget Gary Harris, but the Nuggets can’t trade for him due to a trade restriction from last year and would have to wait for the buyout market.

Either way, the Nuggets will be actively searching for both wing and center upgrades.

Make sure to check out Mike’s article here for all of the details.