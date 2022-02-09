Highlights: Bones Hyland scores 22 points, drills four threes as Nuggets beat Knicks

What a game by Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland, who continues to get better and better. Wednesday night’s performance against the New York Knicks was another massive step in the right direction for Hyland, who is starting to find his groove as the Nuggets back up point guard.

Hyland was phenomenal against New York scoring a team-high 22 points in his 25 minutes off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and a near perfect 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Hyland’s best moment of the night came when he dropped Kemba Walker and proceeded to drain this three-pointer:

Bones Hyland stared down Kemba then pointed at him pic.twitter.com/THA7o8bI0b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2022

A special play from Hyland, who did more than just score tonight as he also hauled in six rebounds and dished out three assists. Hyland’s 22 points are the third most points (27,24) he’s scored in a game this season and it’s the seventh time this season in which the Nuggets rookie has made at least four three-pointers in a game.

