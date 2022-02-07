Ryan Blackburn brings on Denver Stiffs writers Thomas Knowlton and Peter Leensvaart to discuss the trade market ahead of the 20222 NBA trade deadline. They discuss trade rumors before pitching ideas the Denver Nuggets should consider that could turn the Nuggets into bonafide contenders before the playoffs begin. From Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Justin Holiday to Marcus Smart to Nerlens Noel, many names, ideas, and fake trades are pitched. Will the Nuggets make one of the listed moves?
Is there a fake trade the Nuggets might actually make before the trade deadline? | Pickaxe and Roll
