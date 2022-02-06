Highlights: Nikola Jokic records triple-double to lead Nuggets past Nets

NBA MVP remains a title Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic does not look interested in losing anytime soon. Sunday afternoon, Jokic put together another special performance reminding NBA fans and people around the world who the best player in the league is.

Jokic recorded his 14th triple-double of the season — 71st of his career — to help lead the Nuggets to a 124-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Behind Jokic’s 27 point, 12 rebound, and 10 assist performance, the Nuggets were able to get back into the win column and snap a three-game losing streak.

If you're a hooper... you're going to want to check out this play design pic.twitter.com/nmaeWGrbAY — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 6, 2022

Not only did Jokic put up another dominant stat line, but he did so on an extremely efficient 12-of-15 shooting from the field. It was just another day at the office for Jokic as he constantly made the most of the looks he got, while also putting his teammates in great spots to have success.

