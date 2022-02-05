Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 113-105 loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans as Nikola Jokić scores 25 points on just 10 shots...but only attempts 10 shots. Will Barton pressed too hard. Jeff Green pressed too little. The bench was fine, but they didn’t help the starters out. DeMarcus Cousins was a healthy scratch (or maybe not healthy enough). Ryan discusses the loss, the effect of Murray and Porter missing so much time, and how seriously the Nuggets should think about going for a title this year.
How badly do the Nuggets actually want a championship? | Pickaxe and Roll
