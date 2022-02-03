Nuggets lose without Nikola Jokić, get swept by Utah Jazz | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 108-104 hard-fought loss to the Utah Jazz as Denver gets swept in the season series with Utah. Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon sat out this matchup, and though the Nuggets bench delivered a strong performance, the starters couldn’t close the deal down the stretch. Ryan discusses Bryn Forbes’ big shooting night, his concern for Will Barton’s role, Davon Reed being exceptional, and much more.