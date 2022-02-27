Nuggets bench dominates Blazers to extend longest win streak of the year | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-92 win over the injured Portland Trail Blazers as Nikola Jokić controls the game while only scoring eight points. The Nuggets bench was the biggest key to the blowout, with DeMarcus Cousins, JaMychal Green, and Bryn Forbes all having excellent nights. Ryan discusses the win, along with the Woj report that a Michael Porter Jr. return could be on the horizon in March.