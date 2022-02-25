Will Barton dominates, Nuggets cruise to first post-ASB win | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 128-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings as Will Barton scores a season-high 31 points. Thrill looked athletic and engaged, as did a number of other veterans after the All-Star break. Nikola Jokić took care of business, the bench held up in the fourth quarter, and Michael Malone earned his 300th regular season win as head coach of the Denver Nuggets.