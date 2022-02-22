Ryan Blackburn brings on Jeff Morton, the King of Thornton himself and podcast director at Mile High Sports, to discuss the 2021-22 season for head coach Michael Malone so far. Where has he flourished? Where has he struggled? Then, they discuss the prospective returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., how close they are to returning, and what it means for the Nuggets if/when they do come back.
Jeff Morton on Michael Malone, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. | Pickaxe and Roll
