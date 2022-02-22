 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mailbag + Nuggets wing and forward grades | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan discusses the Nuggets wings and forwards, hands out mid-season grades, and opens up the mailbag, answering questions about bench lineups, All-Star teammates, and more

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn hands out mid-season grades for the healthy Denver Nuggets wings and forwards, including some very positive grades in some unlikely places. Did Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, and others set a good standard this season? Ryan shares his thoughts before answering some mailbag questions on hypothetical pairings with All-Star teammates, the MPJ disabled player exception, bench lineups, and more.

