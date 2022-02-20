Nikola Jokic records near triple-double as Team LeBron wins All-Star Game

It was an exciting end to all-star weekend on Sunday night in Cleveland as the all-star festivities were capped off by a 163-160 victory by Team LeBron over Team Durant in the All-Star Game. It just so happened that Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic helped lead Team LeBron to their victory as he just missed out on a triple-double with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jokic did all that on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the three-point line. Even though he started the game, Jokic did not close the game and played just 21 minutes. Still, the minutes in which he played Jokic definitely made a positive impact and did a nice job of feeding the ball to Steph Curry, who drained 16 threes and scored 50 points.

As all-star weekend concludes, Jokic will finally get a little rest till the Nuggets are back in action Thursday night in Sacramento. With a record of 33-25, the Nuggets currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference with 24 games to play. As long as the Nuggets can continue to stack up victories and climb in the Western Conference standings, Jokic will have a real chance to win his second MVP award.

With how the Nuggets and Jokic were playing before the all-star break it certainly feels realistic that Denver could get close to that 50-win mark. If the Nuggets are able to do that not only could home court advantage be a real thing in the first round, but so could another Jokic MVP award.