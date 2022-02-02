Nikola Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Month

Nikola Jokic has recently become the favorite to win MVP on certain websites, and this month is a large reason why. On the month he averaged 26.6 points per game, 13.3 rebounds per game, and 9 assists per game in 16 contests while shooting 60.1% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc. He also lead the Nuggets to an 11-5 record on the month.

The strongest stretch of the month came in the last 7 games of the month where Nikola Jokic averaged a staggering 30 points per game, 12.6 rebounds per game, and 10.3 assists per game while also pitching in 2 steals per game. This all came on blistering 61/46/92 shooting splits.

The league recognized this stretch of play through awarding Nikola Jokic with the Western Conference Player of the Month award. He has won this award before, but this is the first time this season. This marks the third time in his career that he has won the award, tying the team record for Player of the Month awards with Carmelo Anthony and Alex English.

Nikola Jokic continues to be perhaps the most dominant player in the entire league this season, and putting together another season worthy of MVP consideration. Nuggets fans, be happy he plays for your team. Talents like this don’t come around often.