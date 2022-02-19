2022 NBA All-Star Thread Day 2

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities kicked off last night in Cleveland, Ohio with the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Clorox Rising Stars Tournament. We saw Team Walton come out with a victory with Alex Toussaint winning the MVP award while Team Barry walked away with a victory in the battle of the league’s young stars, with Desmond Bane & Tyrese Haliburton winning the Clorox Clutch Challenge.
Tonight, we have the spectacular All-Star Saturday night where the league’s sharpshooters and high-flyers get to put on exciting displays that will have social media buzzing about the latest big performance. While there won’t be any Denver Nuggets participating in today’s events, there will still be plenty to watch. The day starts with NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T, NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T during the day. Then, as the night begins to get started, we have the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest and MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, we’ll also get to see the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.
NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T
When: Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET/9:00 a.m. MT
How to watch: NBA TV
NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T
Who: Morgan State vs Howard University
When: Saturday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. MT
How to watch: NBA TV/ESPN2/TNT
We are proud to announce the first-ever #NBAHBCUClassic presented by @ATT between @MorganStBears & @HUMensBB to be simulcast on @NBAonTNT and ESPN2 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 PM ET as part of #NBAAllStar.— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 8, 2022
See you in Cleveland!
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
When: Saturday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT
How to watch: TNT
Taco Bell Skills Challenge
Who: Team Rookie - Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham & Josh Giddey vs Team Cleveland - Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland & Evan Mobley vs Team Antetokounmpo - Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Thanasis Antetokounmpo
When: Saturday, February 19, First Event
How to watch: TNT
The 2022 #TacoBellSkills field!— NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2022
CAVS: @_bigjayy_, @dariusgarland22, @evanmobley
ANTETOKOUNMPOS: @alex_ante34, @Giannis_An34, @Thanasis_ante43
ROOKS: @ScottBarnes561, @CadeCunningham_, @joshgiddey#StateFarmSaturday: Feb 19, TNT pic.twitter.com/D7zjxPN4lb
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
Who: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach Lavine, CJ McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony-Towns, Fred VanVleet & Trae Young
When: Saturday, February 19, Second Event
How to watch: TNT
The 2022 #MtnDew3PT field! @DBane0625 @LukeKennard5 @ZachLaVine @CJMcCollum @Patty_Mills @KarlTowns @FredVanVleet @TheTraeYoung #StateFarmSaturday: Feb 19, TNT pic.twitter.com/LgJidMkrUu— NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2022
AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Who: Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin & Juan Tuscano-Anderson
When: Saturday, February 19, Third Event
How to watch: TNT
The 2022 #ATTSlamDunk field! @The_ColeAnthony @JalenGreen @juanonjuan10 @obitoppin1 #StateFarmSaturday: Feb 19, TNT pic.twitter.com/xLHi6UBjvw— NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2022
