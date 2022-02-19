2022 NBA All-Star Thread Day 2

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities kicked off last night in Cleveland, Ohio with the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Clorox Rising Stars Tournament. We saw Team Walton come out with a victory with Alex Toussaint winning the MVP award while Team Barry walked away with a victory in the battle of the league’s young stars, with Desmond Bane & Tyrese Haliburton winning the Clorox Clutch Challenge.

Tonight, we have the spectacular All-Star Saturday night where the league’s sharpshooters and high-flyers get to put on exciting displays that will have social media buzzing about the latest big performance. While there won’t be any Denver Nuggets participating in today’s events, there will still be plenty to watch. The day starts with NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T, NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T during the day. Then, as the night begins to get started, we have the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest and MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, we’ll also get to see the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T

When: Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET/9:00 a.m. MT

How to watch: NBA TV

NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

Who: Morgan State vs Howard University

When: Saturday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. MT

How to watch: NBA TV/ESPN2/TNT

We are proud to announce the first-ever #NBAHBCUClassic presented by @ATT between @MorganStBears & @HUMensBB to be simulcast on @NBAonTNT and ESPN2 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 PM ET as part of #NBAAllStar.



See you in Cleveland! — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 8, 2022

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

When: Saturday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT

How to watch: TNT

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Who: Team Rookie - Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham & Josh Giddey vs Team Cleveland - Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland & Evan Mobley vs Team Antetokounmpo - Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Thanasis Antetokounmpo

When: Saturday, February 19, First Event

How to watch: TNT

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Who: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach Lavine, CJ McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony-Towns, Fred VanVleet & Trae Young

When: Saturday, February 19, Second Event

How to watch: TNT

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Who: Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin & Juan Tuscano-Anderson

When: Saturday, February 19, Third Event

How to watch: TNT