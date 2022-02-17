Highlights: Nikola Jokic scores 35 points, hauls in 17 rebounds to lead Nuggets past Warriors

It was just another day at the office for the NBA’s reigning MVP on Wednesday night as Nikola Jokic put together another massive performance to lead the Denver Nuggets to arguably their best win of the season over Golden State. Jokic’s best play of the night may have come on the very last play of the game as he drove to the basket with just over three seconds left and dished out this pass to Monte Morris, who drained the buzzer beater:

MONTE MORRIS GAME-WINNER VS. WARRIORS pic.twitter.com/NZtFWhHxNR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2022

That play was good for Jokic’s eighth assist of the night, which he paired with 35 points and 17 rebounds. Five of Jokic’s rebounds came offensively to go along with some pretty solid shooting numbers of 13-of-24 from the field, 3-of-5 from three, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Jokic enters the all-star break averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists pre game as the Nuggets record sits at 33-25, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference. As the Nuggets embark on the all-star break, Jokic won’t have much time to rest as he will be part of the all-star festivities all weekend in Cleveland.

To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s big night, click the link below!