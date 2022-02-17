Monte Morris earns his moment, hits buzzer beater to beat Golden State | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 117-116 win as Monte Morris is the big hero, hitting the game-winning three to propel the Nuggets into the All-Star break on a high note. Nikola Jokić was dominant and set Morris up with the key pass. Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes deserve plenty of credit for making big plays too. Ryan discusses the win, Nikola Jokić’s resilience and toughness, and where the Nuggets stand heading into the All-Star break.