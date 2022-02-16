Video: Monte Morris drills buzzer beater to lift Nuggets past Warriors

Well, that’s one way to go into the all-star break if you’re Monte Morris and the Denver Nuggets. Just when it seemed like all hope was lost when Steph Curry drained an and-1 shot over Morris to give Golden State a 2-point lead with five second remaining, the Nuggets starting point guard quickly responded with this incredible buzzer beater to give Denver the win:

MONTE MORRIS GAME-WINNER VS. WARRIORS pic.twitter.com/NZtFWhHxNR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2022

It was a remarkable pass by Nikola Jokic, who drove to the bucket with just over three seconds remaining and still found time to deliver that perfect pass to Morris for the three. The Nuggets were down by as many as 16-points in this game and found a way to pull off an incredible road victory behind Morris’ buzzer beater.